- Philippe Coutinho could make a surprise move to Liverpool as Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning to re-sign him

- Klopp is also interested in Real Betis Junior Firpo who he has identified as cover for left-back Robertson

- Coutinho scored 11 goals and registered five assists in all competitions last season for Barcelona

Liverpool are considering a surprise bid to re-sign Barcelona star Philippe Countinho this summer.

According to a report on The Sun, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans to add one or two new players to his team, so that they can push for the title in the coming season.

The report adds that Coutinho is one of the players the German tactician is considering, while the other is Real Betis star Junior Firpo, who he has identified as cover for left-back Robertson.

It has been gathered that both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Coutinho, but the Brazilian attacker would not join United out of respect to Liverpool, due to the rivalry that exists between the two clubs.

Chelsea on their part also have a two-window ban to deal with and that doesn’t seem like it could be overturned. This leaves Coutinho in the best position to make a return to Liverpool, a team he left to join Barcelona in January 2018 for a fee of £142 million.

But Coutinho has failed to live up to his billing since joining the Nou Camp outfit. He scored 11 goals and registered five assists in all competitions last season for Barcelona.

The report also suggests Barcelona would not be opposed to Coutinho’s return to Liverpool as the player recently admitted he wasn’t sure if he will stay at Barca next season.

He said: “I don’t know if I will continue at Barcelona.

“Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America].”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Philippe Coutinho has admitted he performed poorly during the 2018-19 campaign amid reports of a summer exit from Barcelona.

The ex-Liverpool star has failed to re-enact his Premier League form since his switch Barcelona 18 months ago.

And now the Selecao play-maker has confirmed he must continue working hard to regain his previous form which made the La Liga champions sign him in 2018.

