BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle shows off bae in heartwarming video, Tobi Bakre, ex-housemates react

A former housemate and winner of the 2018 edition of highly coveted reality TV show Miracle Ikechukwu has warmed the hearts of many on social media after sharing a goosebumps evoking video.

Recall that the young man was romantically linked with former housemate Nina Ivy during the course of their stay in the house.

Although, many had hoped that the sweet onscreen relationship would continue after both parties left the house. However, that was ‘happily ever after’ that did not quite play out to the imaginations of many.

In a new video shared on Miracle’s verified Instagram page, it appears he has revealed the young lady who has the keys to his heart.

The video features a roll of memorable fun moments captured on camera as well as a love soundtrack that altogether gives a viewer a beautiful minute to appreciate what true love looks like.

Watch the video below:

Further suggesting that the lady in the video is Miracle’s bae, his best friend and ex-housemate Tobi Bakre, reacted to the video saying: “Issa love something.”

Screenshot of Miracles story. Photo:@ @miracleikechukwu

Source: Instagram

Ex-housemates Alex and Anto also has something to say to the video. Read their comments below:

alex_unusual: "Issa miracu!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

antolecky: "You always want someone to jump out of planes "

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that the Flyboy announced that he has been certified as an instrument rated pilot. The excited Miracle shared photos of him being badged for the new position and proceeded to ring a bell in honor of his latest feat.

[embedded content]

