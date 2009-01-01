Home | News | General | Biodun Fatoyinbo: Masked DSS operatives, police, army surround COZA branch in Abuja

Anticipation has been building up on social media in the wake of Sunday, June 30, being the first Sunday church service that will hold after the allegations leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In an ongoing development, Legit.ng reporters observing situation of events at the premises of the Abuja branch of the church, gather that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) dunned in hooded masks, officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian army and some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have surrounded the church.

It was further noted that at least 50 security operatives with patrol vehicles are currently stationed across either sides of the road on Nasir el-Rufai crescent where an Abuja branch of the church is situated.

Although it is not uncommon for security guys to come around when church service is ongoing, the increased number currently recorded may not be unconnected to with several threats that have been posed at the senior pastor of the house of God, following Busola Dakolo’s molest allegations.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that some concerned Nigerians announced a mass protest on Twitter in an effort to demand justice for Timi Dakolo’s wife, who has been allegedly molested by Fatoyinbo. The protest march was scheduled to hold at the COZA branch in Lagos.

