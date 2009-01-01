Home | News | General | Tennis legend Roger Federer reveals who is the best player in history of football and it is not Pele

Lionel Messi is the best player in history of football, according to Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam singles winner - the most in history for a male player.

According to Daily Express in UK, quoting Financial Times, the Switzerland tennis legend says he loves watching Messi play and hopes that one day he can win the World Cup with his national team Argentina.

He said: “What I love about Messi probably most is when he gets the ball and is able to turn the body towards goal, and then he has full vision.

"Then he's going to pass, or dribble, or shoot.

"There's always three options for him. He's one of the few who's got that.

"I think Messi is the best player in the history of football. I love watching him play and I hope that one day he can win the World Cup with his national team [Argentina]."

Lionel Messi who is currently on Copa America duty with Argentina has scored 603 goals in 687 appearances for both club (Barcelona) and country.

However, the 32-year-old has had a quiet tournament at Copa America, scoring just once in four matches.

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Argentina reached the semi-finals of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Venezuela.

But the Argentine captain believes the poor pitch conditions in Brazil has affected his performances at the Copa America even as he claimed the tournament hasn’t been his best.

Speaking after Argentina 2-0 win against Venuezela, Messi slammed the state of the pitches in Brazil but admitted their next opponent will be their toughest test at the tournament.

