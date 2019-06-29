Home | News | General | 3 rescued, 2 confirmed dead as boat with over 17 passengers capsize in Lagos (photo)

- Saturday, June 29, ended in sadness for some Lagosians who reside in the Ikorodu area of the state

- This is as a boat carrying over 17 passengers capsized at Ikorodu, as reported by the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA)

- The LASEMA boss, Oke -Osanyintolu, said that two persons died in the incident, while three others were rescued and taken to hospital

The Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) has reported that a boat carrying over 17 passengers capsized at the Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Saturday, June 29.

Oke -Osanyintolu, LASEMA's chief executive officer, disclosed that while two persons were confirmed dead in the sad incident, three other passengers were rescued and taken to hospital, TVC News reports.

According to LASEMA, the boat allegedly capsized due to overloading (Photo credit: TVC News)

Osanyintolu said: “A boat mishap occurred at the above location yesterday 29th of June, 2019. Investigations conducted revealed that the boat was enroute Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current.

“Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40 years old and unnamed person were found and bagged by the Agency’s response team."

