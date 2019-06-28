Home | News | General | Madagascar 1-0 Nigeria: LIVE (AFCON 2019)
3 rescued, 2 confirmed dead as boat with over 17 passengers capsize in Lagos (photo)
I was directed by Holy Spirit - Pastor Fatoyinbo says as he mounts pulpit

Madagascar 1-0 Nigeria: LIVE (AFCON 2019)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Madagascar vs Nigeria will determine who finishes top of Group B as the two sides are unbeaten in their first two games.

The Super Eagles defeated Burundi and Guinea with the same 1-0 margin which puts them top with six points.

On the other hand, Madagascar drew 1-1 with the Syli Stars and defeated the Swallows 1-0 in their second game giving have four points in total.

The three-time African champions who have already ensured their place in the next round will be looking to continue their perfect record in the group.

A draw for the tournament debutants will go also book their place in the round of 16 even if they lose to Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr is expected to make changes in his squad as captain John Mikel Obi, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu could return to the starting XI.

Both countries have met five times and Nigeria have won four, drawn one, as Madagascar are yet to score a goal against the Super Eagles.

Join us on Legit.ng for minute-by-minute live update of the match. Kindly refresh your browser to get updates of the Madagascar vs Nigeria match.

01’ — Kick off

The match gets underway as Odion Ighalo begins the match as Nigeria are playing from right to left at the Alexandria Stadium.

03’ — CHANCE!

Chidozie Awaziem crosses the ball into the 18-yard box as Mikel contests for the header with a defender and he has another chance to shoot but quickly intercepted by a defender.

05’ — Ball Possession

Madagascar: 17%, Nigeria: 83%. Nigeria dominating the early exchanges of the match as Madagascar are yet to settle into the match.

08’ — Foul in a dangerous position

Ighalo wins the foul in a dangerous position as Razak clips him from behind just in front of the 18-yard box.

09’ — Free kick taken by Musa

Musa skies the free kick as Madagascar breathe a sigh a sigh of relief. Mikel is brought down and a free kick is awarded to Nigeria.

10’ — Corner kick for Nigeria

Awaziem wins a corner out of nothing for the Super Eagles. Troost-Ekong could not connect with the header as Madagascar begin a counter-attack.

13’ — Terrible defending

Terrible mistake from Leon Balogun as Lalana steals the ball and dribbles past Ezenwa in goal to score Madagascar's first ever goal against Nigeria. 1-0 to the Barea.

17’ — Another error from Balogun

Leon Balogun makes another blunder but his blushes was quickly cleared by Ikechukwu Ezenwa. Shaky start from the Super Eagles.

19’ — Kalu's chance

Good cut-back from Samuel Kalu as he drives in a left-foot shot from the right and the ball goes wide for a goal-kick.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 75 of 75