Madagascar 1-0 Nigeria: LIVE (AFCON 2019)

Madagascar vs Nigeria will determine who finishes top of Group B as the two sides are unbeaten in their first two games.

The Super Eagles defeated Burundi and Guinea with the same 1-0 margin which puts them top with six points.

On the other hand, Madagascar drew 1-1 with the Syli Stars and defeated the Swallows 1-0 in their second game giving have four points in total.

The three-time African champions who have already ensured their place in the next round will be looking to continue their perfect record in the group.

A draw for the tournament debutants will go also book their place in the round of 16 even if they lose to Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr is expected to make changes in his squad as captain John Mikel Obi, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu could return to the starting XI.

Both countries have met five times and Nigeria have won four, drawn one, as Madagascar are yet to score a goal against the Super Eagles.

Join us on Legit.ng for minute-by-minute live update of the match. Kindly refresh your browser to get updates of the Madagascar vs Nigeria match.