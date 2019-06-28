Madagascar 1-0 Nigeria: LIVE (AFCON 2019)

Madagascar vs Nigeria will determine who finishes top of Group B as the two sides are unbeaten in their first two games.
The Super Eagles defeated Burundi and Guinea with the same 1-0 margin which puts them top with six points.
On the other hand, Madagascar drew 1-1 with the Syli Stars and defeated the Swallows 1-0 in their second game giving have four points in total.
The three-time African champions who have already ensured their place in the next round will be looking to continue their perfect record in the group.
A draw for the tournament debutants will go also book their place in the round of 16 even if they lose to Nigeria.
Gernot Rohr is expected to make changes in his squad as captain John Mikel Obi, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu could return to the starting XI.
Both countries have met five times and Nigeria have won four, drawn one, as Madagascar are yet to score a goal against the Super Eagles.
Join us on Legit.ng for minute-by-minute live update of the match.
01’ — Kick off
The match gets underway as Odion Ighalo begins the match as Nigeria are playing from right to left at the Alexandria Stadium.
03’ — CHANCE!
Chidozie Awaziem crosses the ball into the 18-yard box as Mikel contests for the header with a defender and he has another chance to shoot but quickly intercepted by a defender.
05’ — Ball Possession
Madagascar: 17%, Nigeria: 83%. Nigeria dominating the early exchanges of the match as Madagascar are yet to settle into the match.
08’ — Foul in a dangerous position
Ighalo wins the foul in a dangerous position as Razak clips him from behind just in front of the 18-yard box.
09’ — Free kick taken by Musa
Musa skies the free kick as Madagascar breathe a sigh a sigh of relief. Mikel is brought down and a free kick is awarded to Nigeria.
10’ — Corner kick for Nigeria
Awaziem wins a corner out of nothing for the Super Eagles. Troost-Ekong could not connect with the header as Madagascar begin a counter-attack.
13’ — Terrible defending
Terrible mistake from Leon Balogun as Lalana steals the ball and dribbles past Ezenwa in goal to score Madagascar's first ever goal against Nigeria. 1-0 to the Barea.
17’ — Another error from Balogun
Leon Balogun makes another blunder but his blushes was quickly cleared by Ikechukwu Ezenwa. Shaky start from the Super Eagles.
19’ — Kalu's chance
Good cut-back from Samuel Kalu as he drives in a left-foot shot from the right and the ball goes wide for a goal-kick.
