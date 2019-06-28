Home | News | General | Amidst Biodun Fatoyinbo allegations, lady narrates how she was molested by a man in her church (video)

- Nigerian lady narrates how she was molested as a child by a man in her church

- The lady explained that she was only 10 years old when the incident occurred

- Chichi Ogbonnaya recounted her story in an interview with CNN

As drama goes on over child molestation allegation laid against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, more Nigerian share stories of abuse and molestation on social media.

In an interview with CNN, a young lady identified as Chichi Ogbonnaya has narrated how she was molested by a church worker at the age of 10. The lady explained that she had been abused by the man her mother knew.

According to the lady, the church worker would help her mother out from time to time. The man would also tell her that he was the breadwinner of the family.

Nigerian lady reveals she was abused by a man in her church when she was 10 years old Source: CNN

The lady, who is now a program manager, explained that the man used to touch her inappropriately, but because she was naive she had no idea what was going on.

Ogbonnaya explained that because she had become comfortable with him, she had gone to his room one day and he pulled off her clothes and had his way with her.

She said: “I didn't have that sort of relationship with my mum to start telling her this happened to me."

