No southern Christian can be president in 2023, even Tinubu can’t get there - ACF chief Abdulrahman

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot take over from Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria in 2023, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, a chieftain of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said.

Abdulrahman, an analyst and former secretary of the political committee of the ACF, also maintained that no Christian from the southern part of the country can be president in the next election.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, Abdulrahman said even though a Muslim Yoruba can be president, it cannot be Tinubu.

“I think that Bola Tinubu cannot be president of Nigeria. He will not be unless as president of Oduduwa Republic. That is the way I see it.

“A Muslim Yoruba can be president of Nigeria, but Tinubu is ChrisMus. You know what ChrisMus is? It means somebody who is a Christian and a Muslim. Tinubu is ChrisMus. He may be the son of Iyaoloja, but he is not in control now of the real Lagos people who do the voting.

“I hope you still remember how we handled the Abiola issue when I was very close to Abacha. It is impossible as I see it for a Christian to be president of Nigeria now. For now, it is impossible, certainly not in 2023,” Abdulrahman emphasised in the interview.

He called Tinubu ‘double-faced’ Muslim, who keeps people wondering where he actually belongs.

He tasked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to curb insecurity in the country and tread softly in picking his cabinet members, especially with the complaint of people that the south east should not get much because the people there did not vote massively for him.

“They (the government) need to put back life in Nigeria the way we used to drive in our vehicles to Abuja and back. They need to clear the road from Abuja to Kaduna. But let me tell you that the south and north issue has to do with religion.

“How we are going to get a Muslim Yoruba is what is going to make a southerner be president of Nigeria as one country. A southern Christian cannot be president of Nigeria. That is why Abiola won election even in Kano,” he said.

He also lamented the challenge former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, is facing within the APC.

According to him, Okorocha stood with the APC through thick and thin only to be pushed and held by the tongue in spite of his popularity in the north.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was yet to react at the time of this report.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the Ohanaeze Ndigbo recently kicked against the alleged ambition of Tinubu.

The deputy national publicity secretary of the group, Chuks Ibegbu, made the group’s position known in an interview with reporters on Friday, June 29, in Umuahia, Abia state.

