CAN finally reacts to allegation against COZA pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo by Timi Dakolo's wife

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the ra'pe allegation leveled against the senior pastor and founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

The president of the religious body, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, in a reaction dated Saturday, June 29, condemned the development.

He stressed that CAN as a respected body will not cover up any case of r'ape, adding that cases of se'xual immorality must not be taken with levity, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng notes that CAN's anticipated comment followed an allegation of r'ape against the COZA pastor by Busola Dakolo.

Dakolo, in an all-revealing video interview, had alleged that Pastor Biodun forcefully had the canal knowledge of her when she was a teenager.

The award winning photographer and wife of popular musician Timi Dakola, said the COZA founder perpetrated the r'ape saying "you should be happy a man of God disvirg** you.''

Ever since the issue became the talk of the internet, CAN as the umbrella body has been put under immense pressure to react to the image-damaging allegation.

The president of the body has now condemned the r'ape allegation, adding that though CAN has no details on the allegations against the pastor, it has reached out to the appropriate quarters.

He said: "We have no details about the matter other than what we are reading and hearing from the social media, and this is not reliable and credible evidence.

”The CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs with a view to getting to the root of the matter.This will help us to make the right decision on the issue.”

Ayodele also maintained that justice must prevail on r'ape case irrespective of who is involved.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Many Nigerians were demanding that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo step down from his position as general overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church following the allegations levied against him by Busola Dakolo and some former female church members of his.

The backlash on the Abuja famous pastor started when singer, Timi Dakolo's wife accused Fatoyinbo of forcefully having his way with her when she was an underage girl.

COZA: Nigerians protest at Biodun Fatoyinbo church in Lagos | Legit TV

[embedded content]

