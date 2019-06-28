Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo shows off new coach and he's a Nigerian who has won silver at Olympics (video)

- Cristiano Ronaldo is getting help from friend and Nigerian-born Francis Obikwelu as he works on his pace

- According to the 34-year-old, it is a great experience to train with Obikwelu

- Obikwelu switched his nationality to Portugual in 2001 and went ahead to win silver at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens, Greece

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the greatest players in the world but just like every other footballer, he needs help to maintain his top form.

This is why the 5-time Ballon D'Or winner has turned to former Nigerian athlete Francis Obikwelu as he works on his pace ahead of the 2019-20 league season.

In a short clip posted on Instagram by Cristiano Ronaldo, Obikwelu is seen putting Ronaldo through on his pace.

The 40-year-old Nigeria-born former athlete switched his nationality to Portugual in 2001.

Ronaldo captioned the video: "It was a great experience to train with my friend @francisobikwelu on track."

Obikwelu switch allegiance to Portugal because of neglect by Nigerian sports officials when he was injured while representing Nigeria at the 2000 Sydney Olympic games in Australia.

He went ahead to win silver medal four years later in the 100 metres at the 2004 Olympic games at Athens, Greece, setting an European record after he ran the race in 9.86 seconds.

