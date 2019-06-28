Home | News | General | Biodun Fatoyinbo: COZA member and famous actor Akah Nnani raises placard against man of God

Some branches of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church witnessed hundreds of protesters marching against the senior pastor of the ministry, Biodun Fatoyinbo and demanding justice for Busola Dakolo, following her claims of molestation by the man of God.

Among those that prominently featured in the protest is Nollywood actor and COZA member, Akah Nnani.

Recall that in the heat of the social media onslaught against Fatoyinbo, Nnani shared a lengthy post on his social media page in which he categorically demanded that his pastor (Fatoyinbo) should come out and react to the heavy allegations leveled against him.

It appears that the effort of Nnani to have his religious leader deny or own up to the allegations did not just stop in sharing his views online.

Actor Akah Nnani spotted among protesters. Photo: Abisola Alawode

In the caption of the protest video shared on his page, the Nollywood star noted that he was on ground with other concerned members at the Lagos branch of the house of God.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a host of pro-COZA protesters were also on ground to march in solidarity for Pastor Biodun. A particular protester alleged that he was paid the sum of N10k by some officials in the church to raise his voice and placard in favor of Fatoyinbo.

