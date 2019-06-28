Home | News | General | You are not an ambassador for say 'no to abuse' - Actress Wumi Toriola says to film director, claims he tried to sleep with her

Every Nigerian, including celebrities, seem to be heated up over the child molestation and abuse allegations leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of CommonWealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In a recent development, popular actress Wumi Toriola has called out a Nigerian movie director on social media. Toriola called the man out after he shared a post, trolling Fatoyinbo on Instagram.

Toriola, who made it clear that she was not in support of child molestation, stated that the film director identified as, Olaide Olabanji, was in no position to troll someone accused of child molestation or abuse.

The actress expressed that the director is not an ambassador, adding that he himself is a culprit.

According to the actress, the director had attempted to sleep with her all in the name of giving her a movie role.

Meanwhile, amidst the molestation allegations drama, Legit.ng reported that the COZA pastor had fallen under the pressure. The man of God ended up cancelling the annual seven-day church programme.

