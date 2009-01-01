Home | News | General | Salah on fire as Egypt hammer Uganda to maintain winning run at AFCON 2019

- Uganda vs Egypt finished 2-0 in favour of the Pharaohs in their last Group A encounter

- Both countries are through to the next round of AFCON

- Meanwhile, DR Congo hammered Zimbabwe 4-0 in the other tie in the same group

Egypt continued their perfect Africa Cup of Nations run after beating Uganda 2-0 in their last Group A clash played Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, June 30.

The victory saw the hosts finish top of the group, having already booked a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Egypt beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament's curtain-raiser, before sinking DR Congo 2-0 to confirm their place in the next round.

The Pharaohs were therefore out gunning for a clean sweep against the Uganda Cranes who will join them in the round of 16 after finishing second in the group.

And off they went as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Egypt in the 36th minute, thumping it into the back of the net from a 25 yards free-kick.

Ahmed Elmohamady doubled the lead moments before the break, with the Aston Villa defender driving a low finish into the far corner to make it 2-0.

The second half of the match witnessed no goal despite both sides having clear cut goal scoring chances.

Uganda will nonetheless join the north African giants in the next round after finishing second in the group, qualifying for the first time in 41 years.

The other Group A match between DR Congo and Zimbabwe finished 4-0 in favour of the Leopards who have been underwhelming in the tournament.

Jonathan Bolingi scored the opener within just four minutes of game play after pouncing on a follow up from Elvis Chipezeze's goalkeeping gaffe.

Cedric Bakambu made it 2-0 with a clinical finish in the 34th minute, before completing his brace of the night from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Britt Assombalonga continued the goal fest in the 78th minute, as the Middlesbrough striker capitalised on another blunder by Chipezeze to put the game beyond the Warriors.

However, the convincing victory cannot guarantee DR Congo to the round of 16 as they will have to wait for other results to see if they can qualify as one of the four best losers.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have crashed out after finishing bottom of the group with a single point they picked up in their 1-1 draw against Uganda.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered a surprise defeat in the hands of Madagascar as they fell 2-0 to surrender the first spot in Group B to their opponent.

Madagscar finished first in Group B with seven points. Super Eagles are second on six points while Guinea who beat Burundi 2-0 in the other game finished third on four points.

Nigeria will now face runners up in Group F in the round of 16 with Ghana currently occupying that position.

