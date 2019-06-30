Home | News | General | We’ve discovered Saraki’s antics - EFCC says nothing will stop prosecution of ex-Senate president

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declares that it will soon arraign former Senate president Bukola Saraki

- The EFCC alleges that Saraki is resorting to championing campaign of calumny against its chairman, Ibrahim Magu

- The anti-corruption agency says the investigation of Saraki is not personal and has nothing to do with the Senate's refusal to confirm him

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Sunday, June 30, that no amount of media campaign against its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, will stop the prosecution Bukola Saraki, former president of the Senate.

The EFCC said this in a statement by Tony Orilade, its spokesperson, in Abuja.

The anti-corruption agency said it was aware of the false claim made by Saraki, who is facing investigation in Nigeria.

“He seems to have chosen outside the shores of Nigeria as the launch pad of his campaign of calumny against the EFCC and its leadership,” the EFCC said, adding: “We wish to state without any contradiction that the ongoing investigation against the former Senate president and other Politically-exposed Persons (PeP) are on course, while Saraki and his co-travellers will surely have their day in court shortly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency made particularly reference to a report published in a Nigerian newspaper on June 30, 2019, in which it was claimed that Magu begged Saraki for his confirmation as chairman of the EFCC.

According to the EFCC, Saraki ‘deviously’ chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara and leadership of the Senate.

“Instead, he is coming up with mendacious reasons on why the chief judge of the Federal High Court should ignore the request of the EFCC, seeking the transfer of its cases from Justice Taiwo Taiwo who curiously granted ex-parte order to restrain the commission from performing its statutory duties,” the statement said.

The agency said incidentally, the EFCC had filed a detailed response against the judge’s restraining order and took up issues over the controversial interim order.

“While waiting for the careful response of the CJ over the commission’s request, we wish to advise ex-president of the senate to carry his cross and allow the judiciary to perform its constitutional role,” it added.

The statement said it was absurd for Saraki to be raising issues on what transpired during the confirmation of EFCC boss in 2016 when he was no longer in charge of the senate in 2019.

“It is too late for him in the day, to be claiming innocence over the confirmation saga when every Nigerian knew what transpired under his watch.

“The commission under Magu has moved on and will not be distracted over mundane issues.

“Let it be stated in unequivocal terms that the investigation of Saraki’s stewardship, whether as a former president of the Senate or as a former governor of Kwara, has absolutely nothing to do with the non-confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC,” the agency said adding that the probe was not personal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC recently launched fresh investigations into Senate President Bukola Saraki's time as governor of Kwara state.

The EFCC wrote a letter to the state government, through the permanent secretary, Government House, dated April 26.

