LIVE UPDATES: BBNaija 2019 'Pepper Dem' begins



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 55 minutes ago
The expectation for this year's Big Brother Naija reality show has been very high, and as the show gears up to begin this Sunday, June 30, Nigerians are prepared for the new housemates that would be introduced to viewers.

Nigerians are highly excited for the Pepper Dem show that is set to begin after the housemates are introduced. This could be because of the hype that was created during the auditions.

Live updates

BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins
Legit.ng is live at The Podium in Lekki, Nigerian stars and former housemates have started to arrive for the event. This year's show has twenty housemates in total.

First housemate Avala introduced to the audience at 7:15pm

Avala told Ebuka that the show is a chance for the world to know her

First housemate Avala 30, single but not ready to mingle

LIVE UPDATES

BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins
Omatsola 38-year-old man second housemate from Delta state

LIVE UPDATES

Kaffy, the policewoman from the United Kingdom

LIVE UPDATES

Frodd "Mr Fresh and Odd"

Frodd says he is a 9 to 5 white collar employee, and he is ready to win

BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins

BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins
Ike describes himself as someone who has a bold personality

Ike describes himself as someone who has a bold personality. He said he is in the Game to win it.

LIVE UPDATES

Ella "single but not open to mingle"

Ella says she is single but not open to mingle. The young lady was also asked by Ebuka if she loves

LIVE UPDATES

Teni steps on stage to perform

23-year-old Kimorrah

23-year-old Kimorrah loves travelling, dancing, single and available. She expressed that she is ready to mingle.

LIVE UPDATES

Isilomo is 27 years old

27-year-old Isilomo is from Edo state. She described herself as an observant person, very athletic, someone who loves money. She also said she is single and ready.

LIVE UPDATES

Jackye

Jackye, a 23-year-old lady from Anambra state. She is a software engineer who is has no strategy but ready to go with the flow.

LIVE UPDATES

The head of house privilege

The head of house is going to have a separate corner all to himself/herself. It is an exotic 'palace' so the contest to be one will be keen

Ebuka changes outfit to agbada

LIVE UPDATES

The next set

The next set of housemates are called teaser

Part time exotic dancer Tuoyo

24-year-old Tuoyo is a psychotherapist and fitness trainer. He is also a part time exotic dancer.

LIVE UPDATES

26-year-old Nelson

Nelson 26, from Rivers. He says he is single and very very available. He is Mr Universe Nigeria.

LIVE UPDATES

Sir Dee

Sir Dee from Kogi state. The young banker said he is yo chill no stress, he also said he would not be going back to banking after the show.

LIVE UPDATES

Zlatan and Burna Boy

Zlatan and Burna Boy perform on stage 'Gbe body'

LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES

Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo, 30 is the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo. He is a doctor, he says he is not single, not available. He also described himself as a brand that sells itself.

LIVE UPDATES

Esther from Lagos

22-year-old Esther is from Lagos state. She keeps it real. Esther says she is in the game for the money and experience. She describes herself as a sarcastic person.

LIVE UPDATES

Thelma from Imo state

Thelma is from Imo state. She can be the light of the house and she can also give you trouble.

LIVE UPDATES

Next set is interesting mix of creatives

Next set is interesting mix of creatives

Gedoni the designer

Gedoni, 31-year-old is a designer. He says he is very single and available, will go all out. Gedoni says he is ready to take advantage of the platform.

LIVE UPDATES

Diane

Diane is a 23 year old lady from Kaduna state. She loves cooking, noting that it's therapeutic.

LIVE UPDATES

Mercy the video vixen

Mercy is a 26-year-old video vixen. She loves cleaning and single but not available. She stated that what you give is what you get.

LIVE UPDATES

Stacha

23-year-old Stacha with the curvaceous body. She is from Rivers state.

LIVE UPDATES

Jeff

Jeff is 30 years old. He is from Anambra state. He says he is a go getter "when I want something, I will disturb your life till I get it."

LIVE UPDATES

Athlete Mike

Mike is a Nigerian based in the United States. He is married and from Lagos state. Mike assured Nigerians that he would keep his values as a married man. He said: "I love my wife and love being here."

Mike is an athlete, high British jumper.

LIVE UPDATES

Burna Boy on stage again

Burna Boy performs again. The singer is at the event with his mother and some family members, his uncle and sister.

Ebuka closes the show with some news

The host revealed that the housemates will spend 99 days as BBNaija added a week to the popular show.

Burna Boy closes the show performing On the Low

