LIVE UPDATES: BBNaija 2019 'Pepper Dem' begins

The expectation for this year's Big Brother Naija reality show has been very high, and as the show gears up to begin this Sunday, June 30, Nigerians are prepared for the new housemates that would be introduced to viewers. Nigerians are highly excited for the Pepper Dem show that is set to begin after the housemates are introduced. This could be because of the hype that was created during the auditions. Live updates: BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins

Source: Original Legit.ng is live at The Podium in Lekki, Nigerian stars and former housemates have started to arrive for the event. This year's show has twenty housemates in total.

First housemate Avala introduced to the audience at 7:15pm First housemate Avala introduced to the audience at 7:15pm Avala told Ebuka that the show is a chance for the world to know her First housemate Avala 30, single but not ready to mingle BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins

Omatsola 38-year-old man second housemate from Delta state Omatsola 38-year-old man second housemate from Delta state

Kaffy, the policewoman from the United Kingdom Kaffy, the policewoman from the United Kingdom. She is 29 years

Frodd "Mr Fresh and Odd" Frodd says he is a 9 to 5 white collar employee, and he is ready to win LIVE UPDATES: BBNaija 2019 'Forget Wahala' begins

Ike describes himself as someone who has a bold personality Ike describes himself as someone who has a bold personality. He said he is in the Game to win it.

Ella "single but not open to mingle" Ella says she is single but not open to mingle. The young lady was also asked by Ebuka if she loves

Teni steps on stage to perform Teni steps on stage to perform

23-year-old Kimorrah 23-year-old Kimorrah loves travelling, dancing, single and available. She expressed that she is ready to mingle.

Isilomo is 27 years old 27-year-old Isilomo is from Edo state. She described herself as an observant person, very athletic, someone who loves money. She also said she is single and ready.

Jackye Jackye, a 23-year-old lady from Anambra state. She is a software engineer who is has no strategy but ready to go with the flow.

The head of house privilege The head of house is going to have a separate corner all to himself/herself. It is an exotic 'palace' so the contest to be one will be keen

Ebuka changes outfit to agbada Ebuka changes outfit to agbada

The next set The next set of housemates are called teaser

Part time exotic dancer Tuoyo 24-year-old Tuoyo is a psychotherapist and fitness trainer. He is also a part time exotic dancer.

26-year-old Nelson Nelson 26, from Rivers. He says he is single and very very available. He is Mr Universe Nigeria.

Sir Dee Sir Dee from Kogi state. The young banker said he is yo chill no stress, he also said he would not be going back to banking after the show.

Zlatan and Burna Boy Zlatan and Burna Boy perform on stage 'Gbe body'

Seyi Awolowo Seyi Awolowo, 30 is the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo. He is a doctor, he says he is not single, not available. He also described himself as a brand that sells itself.

Esther from Lagos 22-year-old Esther is from Lagos state. She keeps it real. Esther says she is in the game for the money and experience. She describes herself as a sarcastic person.

Thelma from Imo state Thelma is from Imo state. She can be the light of the house and she can also give you trouble.

Next set is interesting mix of creatives Next set is interesting mix of creatives

Gedoni the designer Gedoni, 31-year-old is a designer. He says he is very single and available, will go all out. Gedoni says he is ready to take advantage of the platform.

Diane Diane is a 23 year old lady from Kaduna state. She loves cooking, noting that it's therapeutic.

Mercy the video vixen Mercy is a 26-year-old video vixen. She loves cleaning and single but not available. She stated that what you give is what you get.

Stacha 23-year-old Stacha with the curvaceous body. She is from Rivers state.

Jeff Jeff is 30 years old. He is from Anambra state. He says he is a go getter "when I want something, I will disturb your life till I get it."

Athlete Mike Mike is a Nigerian based in the United States. He is married and from Lagos state. Mike assured Nigerians that he would keep his values as a married man. He said: "I love my wife and love being here." Mike is an athlete, high British jumper.

Burna Boy on stage again Burna Boy performs again. The singer is at the event with his mother and some family members, his uncle and sister.

Ebuka closes the show with some news The host revealed that the housemates will spend 99 days as BBNaija added a week to the popular show.

Burna Boy closes the show performing On the Low Burna Boy closes the show performing On the Low

