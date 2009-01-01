Home | News | General | Balogun, Mikel under attack after Super Eagles embarrassing defeat to Madagascar

- Madagascar vs Nigeria ended in favour of the underdogs as they secured a 2-0 win

- Leon Balogun's blunder in the 13th minute allowed Madagascar take the lead and now fans have turned against him

- Super Eagles captain Mikel was also criticized after a disappointing display in the no 10 position

Madagascar on Sunday, June 30, pulled off the biggest surprise at AFCON 2019 after securing a 2-0 win against Nigeria's Super Eagles in Group B.

Goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro ensured Madagascar finish top of Group B with seven points as Nigeria slip to second finishing on six points.

The defeat didn't go down well with many football loving Nigerians and as expected, they have taken to social media to vent their anger.

Super Eagles went down as early as the 13th minute after Lalaina Nomenjanahary stole the ball from Leon Balogun before beating Ezenwa. Madagascar doubled their lead in the 53rd minute after Carolus Andriamahitsinoro's free-kick was deflected by Ndidi into the net.

Now, Nigerians are venting their anger on some of the Super Eagles stars, especially Balogun who was guilty of the first goal.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered a surprise defeat in the hands of Madagascar as they fell 2-0 to surrender the first spot in Group B to their opponent.

Madagscar finished first in Group B with seven points. Super Eagles are second on six points while Guinea who beat Burundi 2-0 in the other game finished third on four points.

Nigeria will now face runners up in Group F in the round of 16 with Ghana currently occupying that position.

