Home | News | General | Ex-speaker makes revelations about Oshiomhole, calls APC national chairman ‘deceitful’

- Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is accused of turning himself into an emperror in Edo state

- Immediate past speaker of Edo, Kabiru Adjoto, accuses Oshiomholeof never practising what he preaches

- Adjoto wants the people of Edo state to reject any move by Oshiomhole to impose a governorship candidate on them ahead of 2020

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been accused by the immediate past speaker of Edo state House of Assembly of never practising what he preaches.

Kabiru Adjoto, whose electoral victory for the House of Representatives was recently overturned by the Supreme Court, also accused Oshiomhole of being a deceitful man who would be resisted in Edo state.

Daily Sun reports that Adjoto made the allegation at a reception in Igarra, Akoko-Edo area of Edo state organised in his honour.

The former speaker claimed that Oshiomhole has suddenly turned his back against his ‘one man one vote’ mantra to become an emperor, far more beyond the ‘godfatherism’ that he claimed to have fought against as governor of Edo state.

READ ALSO: Busola Dakolo: Police cordon off Lagos, Abuja COZA church as Nigerians protest against Biodun Fatoyinbo

Adjoto, who said he would take a time to speak on the negatives of the APC national chairman, he urged the people to reject alleged plan by Oshiomhole to force a governorship candidate on them in 2020.

“Oshiomhole wants to be everywhere at the same time; everything he preached against that we supported him to fight against, is what he is now doing.

“When Oshiomhole introduced one-man-one-vote, we believed in him and supported him. We did same when he was fighting godfatherism and insulting Chief Tony Anenih and Chief Gabriel İgbinedion,” he said recalling that he and some other lawmakers assisted him in removing the leadership of the state Assembly when he was governor.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t know that power can change a man. Give a man power and money, you will find out his real self. Oshiomhole has failed us,” Adjoto added.

He claimed that as speaker of the House of Assembly, he was under intense pressure to give Governor Obaseki problem, but that he resisted that because it is the people that would have suffered the consequences adding that this was why his mandate was taken from him.

He urged the people of the state to support Obaseki to make him succeed.

“God will catch them if they say Obaseki will not come for a second term. Let them try it; that time, the whole world will know the truth about the Mobutu Seseseko Mansion and many other things,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Reacting to Adjoto’s claims, Peter Akpatason, who defeated the former speaker at the Supreme Court, said Nigerians already know that Oshiomhole remains an upright person.

“You can understand the cry of a frustrated man having lost at the Supreme Court irrespective of the resources, Adjoto and his paymaster expended in the course of the case.

“Adjoto was speaker of the state House of Assembly; he should tell Akoko Edo people the development he brought to the area. He should be ashamed of himself for trying to deride Oshiomhole who made him all he is today in politics.

“What will he say his new found friend Obaseki has done for him rather than use willing tools like Adjoto to insult our leader, Oshiomhole. They are bunch of ingrates and God will not forgive them,” Akpatason said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that indications that all was not well in Edo as Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomhole were reported to be at loggerhead over who would represent the state in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

How Nigeria's democracy has fared in the last 20 years - Jega, Ezekwesili | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...