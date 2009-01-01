Home | News | General | Blackout prevails as EKEDC announces total system collapse of national grid

- There was a total system collapse of the national grid on Sunday, June 30

- This was revealed by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

- EKEDC revealed that it is still not aware of the cause of the fault or the duration of the situation

- However, it assured Nigerians that it will do everything it can to resolve the issue and restore electricity to its customers

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that there was a total system collapse of the national grid on Sunday, June 30.

EKEDC on its official Twitter page admitted that for the time being, there are no details from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as to the cause of the development and how long it will last.

However, the distribution company, apologising to citizens, assured them that it is doing its utmost to contain the situation and restore power to its customers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), had said that it cut-off electricity supply most times when it rains to save lives, properties and to protect its equipment.

Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s general manager, corporate communications gave the explanation while speaking with the newsmen on Sunday, June 30, in Abuja.

Fadipe, was reacting to complaints by consumers that whenever it rained, electricity supply was cut-off for days.

