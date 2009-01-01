Home | News | General | Gov Udom Emmanuel assures of better deal in second term

- Governor Udom Emmanuel is making efforts into partnering with key stakeholders in Akwa Ibom as his second term begins

- The governor also emphasized on partnerships with publishers in Akwa Ibom state

- This was made known on Friday, June 28, by the special assistant to the governor on local media, Prince Emmanuel Sam

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has assured the people of Akwa Ibom state that there would be a better deal in his second term.

The governor made the comment through a representative, with emphasis on partnerships with publishers of Akwa Ibom state based newspapers and online news blogs towards achieving better promotion of the state and projection of development strides of his administration.

This was made known on Friday, June 28, when they were hosted to a Thank-you Forum by the special assistant to the governor on local media, Prince Emmanuel Sam, at Uyo.

Sam, whose appointment was made public on Monday, June 24, was before the appointment the chief executive officer of Emmasol Communications, the publisher of Guide Newspaper, hairman, Board of Trustees of Independent Newspaper Publishers Association and leader of Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement.

In his opening remarks, Prince Sam thanked God for making the day possible. He expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for deeming him fit for the service of his fatherland, adding that every publisher automatically becomes a stakeholder in the administration through him appointment.

Prince Emmanuel Sam speaking at the event. Photo credit: AILM

Source: Facebook

He noted that the meet - which will be a regular event in the course of his official duties - was very significant in the sense that he was indebted to all publishers for their show of solidarity and unpretentious celebration of his elevation.

His words: “This is my way of saying thank you to each and everyone of you, publishers, for your genuine display of love, support and solidarity with my appointment. I can assure you that I'm here to represent all your interests.

“Although I am the fourth SA on local media [since the return to civil rule] I want to assure you that my tenure will focus on serving as liaison between the governor and state based publishers, media organizations and professionals. As those who invest your hard earned money to promote the state and project politicians into power, it's now time for you to profit from those investments.”

The event which was graced by the immediate past special assistant on local media, Ambassador Uko Umoh, also witnessed a large turnout of publishers, officials of State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, executives of various chapels of NUJ, editors of several state based newspapers and media professionals.

Meanwhile, a group, Ibom Integrity and Servant Leadership Culture Initiative has reiterated its call that President Muhammadu Buhari should not appoint former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio as a minister in his cabinet.

The group in a statement by its executive vice president, Dr. Asuquo Edidem Etim said it stands by its earlier petition to the president, stressing that its complaint echoes the inner thoughts of many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom and the entire south-south states.

The group had earlier petitioned the president on the need not to appoint Akpabio into the federal executive council, describing the former governor as a politician with no recognizable political structure.

