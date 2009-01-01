Home | News | General | INEC’s deputy director gets 6-year jail term over Diezani Alison-Madueke’s alleged bribe (photo)

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it secured a sic-year jail term for a deputy director at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Auwal Jibrin

- The EFCC successfully proves before a court that Jibrin and another convict benefited from Diezani Alison-Madueke's alleged $115,010,000 election fund

- The court also orders the seizure of the monies and properties recovered in the course of the investigation

A deputy director with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Auwal Jibrin, has been convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment over an alleged bribe by former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The jail term was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kano zonal office on Friday, June 28.

The EFCC also secured the conviction of one Garba Ismaila before Justice Yusuf Birnin-Kudu of the Jigawa state high court sitting in Gumel, on a six-count charge bordering on unlawful enrichment and gratification.

A statement by the EFCC noted that the journey to prison for them started after the commission received intelligence report that they benefited from the $115,010,000 largesse of Alison-Madueke, in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

Legit.ng learnt that investigations showed that they benefited the sum of N45 million out of the N250 million disbursed in Jigawa state allegedly to influence the outcome of the 2015 election.

According to teh EFCC, the duo pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges and this led to full trial during which the prosecution presented five witnesses and tendered 20 exhibits to prove the case against them.

In delivering judgement, Justice Birnin-Kudu declared: "The prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt, all the elements and facts of the case as contained in the charge and the testimonies of prosecution witnesses and exhibits tendered."

The court further said that the defence team failed to counter the evidence presented by the prosecution through its witnesses and as a result, the first defendant was found guilty as charged on count two, while the second defendant was found guilty on counts one and three.

They were, however, discharged them on counts four, five and six and this consequently led the counsel for the EFCC, Mohammed Gambo, to urge the court to sentence them accordingly.

The EFCC said the counsel representing the second defendant, Jonathan Methezidie, who also held the brief for counsel representing the first defendant, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the defendants.

The court sentenced the first defendant to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine on count one, while the second defendant who was the INEC deputy director, was sentenced to six years each on counts one and three.

The recovered monies and properties attached to the investigation were also confiscated with the exception of a three-bedroom flat attached at 1 Hadeja Road, Birnin kudu, Jigawa state.

