Gernot Rohr finally explains reason that made Super Eagles lose against Madagascar

- Nigeria vs Madagascar's AFCON 2019 Group B encounter was played on Sunday evening, June 30

- It ended 2-0 in favor of Madagascar as they and Super Eagles qualified for the round of 16 from Group B

- Gernot Rohr has now stated that Madagascar were better than his players in the encounter

Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr has explained that Madagascar were the better side after his wards were defeated 2-0 in AFCON 2019 encounter on Sunday, June 30.

The Super Eagles' defeat against Madagascar was their first loss at the 2019 AFCON as they finished runners up in Group B with six points.

On the other hand, Madagascar are also appearing in their first ever African Cup of Nations, and they have however ended the Super Eagles 13 matches unbeaten in the competition since 2013.

Nigeria won the 2013 edition of the Nations Cup under late Stephen Keshi and they have not participated in the championship since that year.

And after the defeat against Madagascar, Gernot Rohr stated clearly that his players did not play to his expectation in the 2-0 loss.

''We lost to a good team because Madagascar was the first to qualify for the tournament and there is no shame in losing to such a team.

“Madagascar was the better team today. We started with giving them a gift and after, we could not find a solution. We made five changes because we wanted to give a rest to some players and also preserve those with cards.

“Sometimes it happens when you are already qualified; the players are relaxed and playing easy,'' Rohr told reporters in Egypt after the game.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered a surprise defeat in the hands of Madagascar as they fell 2-0 to the Barea to surrender the first spot in Group B to their opponent.

Madagascar took the lead in the 13th minute from a defensive blunder from Brighton defender Leon Balogun before scoring the winning goal in the second half.

