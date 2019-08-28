Home | News | General | Super Eagles top star Iwobi finally opens goal account for new Premier League club

- Alex Iwobi scores first Everton goal in their 4-2 win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup

- The Nigerian star joined the Toffees from Arsenal this summer in a deal worth €30

- Iwobi played a key role in seeing coach Gernot Rohr's men win AFCON 2019 bronze medal in Egypt

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi scored his first goal for his Premier League side Everton FC in their 4-2 victory over lower league side Lincoln City Sincil Bank Stadium.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Toffees on a five year deal valued around €30 million from Arsenal after 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship in Egypt.

However, this will be the attacker's first start for his new club since he joined them on the transfer deadline day in England.

He came on during his side's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Villa Park last weekend and created some chances but his efforts failed to hit target.

The Nigeria international scored his first goal for Everton in the 81st minute of their EFL Cup encounter with a stunning header from Cenk Tosun's cross.

Harry Anderson fired Lincoln ahead in the very first minute of the game but a Lucas Digne's equaliser restored parity for the visitors.

Marco Silva's men took the lead for the first time in the game through a spot kick converted by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 59th minute.

But Bruno Andrade leveled up for the hosts with just 20 minutes to wrap up the encounter and stretch the game into penalties.

However, the Merseyside showed their superior quality after Iwobi and Richarlison sealed the victory for their side in the last nine minutes of the fixture to power them through to the next round of the championship.

