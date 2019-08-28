Home | News | General | Security: Forest Guards kick off in Enugu

Govt purchases 260 security vehicles, motorcycles, others, for community policing

Determined to stem the tide of the sudden security challenges in Enugu State and ensure that the state retains its status as one of the most peaceful and safest in the country, the state government yesterday took proactive and far-reaching measures aimed at addressing the issues.

In a meeting between Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the 17 Local Government Council Chairmen, the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and all the Security Chiefs of DSS in the council areas, the security body gave update on the ongoing recruitment of 1,700 Forest Guards in the state.

According to the breakdown, 3,963 persons applied for the job; 2,646 were shortlisted and screened; 879 persons had been engaged while the remaining 821 applicants will be screened and engaged in two weeks, bringing the total number to 1,700 Forest Guards.

A source who was privy to the meeting disclosed that the governor and other attendees were very much determined to ensure that recent security challenges in the state were tackled decisively. It was also revealed that they were eager to make sure that the Forest Guards scheme takes its firm footing in the state.

The source added that Enugu State being the first state in the South-East geo-political zone to commence the Forest Guards operation after it was approved by the South East Governors Forum, has shown its commitment to the protection of lives and property.

It further disclosed that it was agreed at the meeting that 260 security vehicles should be purchased immediately for the 260 electoral wards in the state, one for each ward. Also agreed was the purchase of 260 motorcycles for security operations, one for each ward, including procurement of communication gadgets to facilitate optimal community policing.

The meeting equally resolved that a Ministry of Security Affairs should be established to coordinate various activities, intelligent gathering and interventions within the new Enugu State security architecture.

It was equally gathered that other far-reaching decisions were taken to consolidate the security operations in the state and ensure that Forest Guards scheme commences in earnest.

