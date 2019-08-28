Home | News | General | Pray for Makinde, Oyo Speaker tells clerics

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, has called on clerics in the state to always remember Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration in their prayers to enable him to take the state to higher levels of growth and development.

Ogundoyin made the call on Wednesday while addressing members of Ibadan Baptist Conference at their 7th Annual Anniversary held at Hebron Baptist Centre, Idi Isin, Ibadan.

He said the present administration in the state was a manifestation of God’s faithfulness as evident in the achievements of the governor in about 100 days in office.

Ogundoyin, who quoted from the scriptures, urged the people to learn to forgive one another, adding that God would not forgive those who hold grudges.

“We are often denied the Lord’s blessings because we do not forgive others. To continuously receive favour from God, we must forgive those who wrong us,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ibadan Baptist Conference, Rev. Stephen Adekunle, urged all political office holders in Oyo State to put God first in all their dealings.

Reports have it that Adekunle later led other clerics in a special prayer for peace and security in the state.

Reports claimed that the Ibadan Baptist Conference has about 250 churches spread across Ibadan and Ibarapa areas of the state.

