Home | News | General | Security: Gov. Oyetola solicits for support of Nigerian Air Force

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has solicited for the support of the Nigerian Air Force in keeping the state and the South-West region safe.

Gboyega Oyetola

Oyetola spoke while inaugurating the newly-built 12 blocks of one-bedroom single officers’ quarters at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG), Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun.

The governor said that his administration would continue to raise the bar of security by providing necessary logistics and security architecture that would enable security operatives to perform their duties efficiently.

Oyetola said that the state had been working in collaboration with other South-West states to enhance the security architecture in the zone.

Also read: NHRC to FG: Respect El-Zakzaky’s right to health, medical treatment

He said that his administration would continue to work with relevant agencies to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

According to the governor, the inauguration of the officers’ quarters is a clear demonstration of the interest which the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had in his officers and men.

In his remarks, the chief of air staff commended the governor and President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.

Represented by Air Vice-Marshal Napoleon Rinkap, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force headquarters, Abubakar pledged that the Force would re-double its efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said that the 209 QRG, Ipetu –Ijesa, was established to serve as a support and training base for jungle awareness training for Special Forces and jungle survival training for NAF pilots.

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...