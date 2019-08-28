Home | News | General | Ondo Govt. hails Olutoye’s appointment as US hospital’s Surgeon-in-Chief
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  28/08/2019 19:28:00
 The Ondo State Government has hailed the appointment of Dr Oluyinka Olutoye as Surgeon-in-Chief of the National Children’s Hospital in the United States of America (USA).

Benin - Or, Akeredolu, Ondo, land, APC
Akeredolu

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Mr Babatope Okeowo, the Chief Press Secretary to the acting Gov. Agboola Ajayi, on Wednesday in Akure.

Ajayi described the appointment of Olutoye, who is the son of the Alani of Ido-Ani, Gen. Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), as a round peg in a round hole “because he was part of the team that carried out surgery on a baby in-utero in a Texas hospital in 2016.

“By his appointment, he will lead one of the largest children’s hospital’s surgery departments in the world.

“Not only will he be leading 11 surgical departments, but Olutoye will also be responsible for the education of the next generation of leaders in children’s surgery.

“He will also be appointed professor and the E. Thomas Boles chair of paediatric surgery at The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine.

Ajayi called on the youth in the state to emulate Olutoye who, he said, had distinguished himself in the field of medicine.

He also advised them to see Olutoye’s attainment as a challenge for them to strive to achieve excellence in their respective fields of endeavour.

The acting governor said that the youth had good examples to follow instead of engaging in internet fraud, drug peddling and other crimes that could spoil the good name the nation was trying to build for itself.

