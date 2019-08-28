Police arrest housewife for allegedly conspiring with former in-laws to kill husband

Danjuma said: “ One Auta Dago conspired with her former father in-law Garba Hassan and brother-in-law Garba Sahabi to allegedly kill her present husband in the bush.”

According to the police commissioner, the suspect, who resides in Sabongari village in Bagudo Local Government of the state, allegedly confessed to conspiring to kill Shaho of Tungar Bature village to enable her go back to her former husband, Idris Garba.

One of the suspects told News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that they attacked and killed Shaho in the bush using machete and stick.

The police commissioner said all the suspects had been arrested and would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.(NAN)

Vanguard