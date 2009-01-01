Home | News | General | New NDDC board causing tension in Niger Delta - Group alleges

- President Buhari recently reconstituted the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

- The office of the SGF on Tuesday, August 27, released the names of the new NDDC members

- The appointment of the new board has sparked controversy in the Niger Delta region

A group, Centre for Peace and Good Governance (CPGG), has called for an urgent investigation into the announcement of new board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, August 28, and signed by its president, Chike Oliseh, stated that the procedure employed for the purported dissolution of the acting management of the NDDC and appointment of a new board for the commission, “lies in bad taste and it is worrisome.”

The group said: “It is the procedure in respect of appointment of board members of the commission that the president normally makes the appointment and recommends such names to the National Assembly for confirmation.

“The names are announced on the floor of the Senate and assigned to the relevant committees specifically the Senate committee on Niger Delta Affairs in conjunction with the House of Reps committee on NDDC for screening. This is what has always been the procedure for the appointment of a new board into NDDC.

“It is therefore disturbing to note that these purported appointees meant to be cleared by the National Assembly, were announced by the Office of the SGF at a time when the National Assembly that is saddled with the responsibility of accepting recommendations and screening, is on recess.

“This becomes even more suspicious with the absence of Mr President in far away Tokyo, Japan.”

The CPGG called on the presidency particularly President Muhammadu Buhari to direct an urgent investigation into the dissolution of the acting management and purported appointment of new NDDC board members.

The group further stated that: “Whereas the NDDC Act recognizes a position for OPTS members or representatives, surprisingly there is now a new position of south-west representation which is not contained in the Act.

“For all it's worth, even an amendment doesn't just fall from the sky, there are procedures that must be followed. This alien approach leaves more cause for worry.

“Moreso, the immense pressure currently being mounted on the NDDC Acting MD/CEO, Prof Nelson Brambaifa to hurriedly hand over to the most senior director of the commission, yet again, leaves room for more suspicions.

“CPGG makes bold to state that the announcement declaring the dissolution and appointment of a new NDDC board, without the purported recommended names by Mr President going the National Assembly, is suspicious and capable of causing tension in the Niger Delta region.

“We trust Mr President to see that the new board is constituted in the proper manner.”

Meanwhile, Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for the resuscitation of Warri Port, saying it is a key factor to the economic development of the state and the nation.

The governor made the statement when the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, visited him in Asaba on Wednesday, August 14.

He opined that with the congestion of the ports in Lagos, the federal government should revive Warri Port and other sea ports to boost the nation’s economy.

