Champions League group phase draw will hold on Thursday, August 29, as teams would know how they will fare according to their ranking by UEFA.

In the last five seasons, Manchester City and Arsenal have been ranked ahead of defending champions, Liverpool.

The Gunners also topple Chelsea despite losing to the 2018/19 Europa League champions in the finals played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Spanish giants, Real Madrid top the ranking after winning three consecutive Champions League titles, followed by their fiercest rivals Barcelona

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus complete the top five ranked teams following their consistent run into the knock out phase of the competition.

The top three Premier League sides in the list include Man City, who made it through to the semi-finals twice and quarters once in the past four years.

Pep Guardiola's side have accumulated points in the past two seasons after recording ten wins, pushing them past Sevilla and French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal also acquired more points following their impressive run in the Europa League after a decade of beating the Champions League group stage.

On the other hand, Liverpool were not in continental competition in the 2016-17 season along with Chelsea, putting them in 12th position respectively.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Carabao Cup third round draw was conducted shortly after Everton's 4-2 win away at Lincoln City on Wednesday, August 28.

Colchester's buoyant win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the second round has earned them a tough home clash against Tottenham, as Man United entertain Rochdale at Old Trafford.

