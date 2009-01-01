Home | News | General | Fulani herdsmen better off when the British were here - Ango Abdullahi

Professor Ango Abdullahi, former vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has lamented the situation of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

According to Abdullahi, Fulani herdsmen were better off during colonial period when Nigeria was still under British rule, The Sun reports.

The elder statesman also claimed that herdsmen are being neglected while priority are given to other sectors of the economy.

“The Fulani herdsmen were better off when the British were here. The British created track roads for Fulani herdsmen, created veterinary clinics for them, created markets even cattle markets and so on for them having known that the economy of Nigeria particularly the agricultural sector, contribution of crops and livestock are very significant.

Abdullahi added that while subsidies are being given to farmers, such gestures were never accorded the herdsmen who are contributing immensely to the economy.

“Nigerians should look at the contributions of the Fulani herdsman to the economy. He is in the bush 24 hours, with mosquitoes with tsetse fly, snakes and everything, and yet you are waiting to eat cheap meat here; what are you doing for him, you are having subsidy on electricity, you are having subsidy on water; you are having subsidy on roads, yet the Fulani herdsman has no subsidy whatsoever and he is the most hardworking Nigerian today but he is now being malign as the cause of insecurity and soon, of course his animals had been stolen and sold in the city, so when you deprived him of his animals what do you want him to do? He will be hostile.

“A lot of agricultural policies are not synchronised; Buhari did very well when he was in PTF. My company was one of the companies that were engaged to see how we could re-open cattle roots from Niger downwards all this have been abandoned now; there are 600 unattended grazing reserves in northern Nigeria alone.

"What you need to do is to rehabilitate them; I think this is the little you can do for the herdsmen, so far nothing and people are talking a lot of rubbish,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), southeast zone, claimed it would extend the shutdown of cattle markets and settlement in other states in the zone in the bid to purge itself of the violent elements.

Alhj. Gidado Siddiki, southeast zonal vice president of MACBAN, disclosed this in Awka on Sunday, August 19.

