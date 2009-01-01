Home | News | General | Wike calls for creation of state police to address security challenges

- Govenor Nyesom Wike said creation of state police will help to address the security challenges Nigeria is facing

- Wike explained that the present security structure makes it difficult for the federal police to respond quickly to security challenges

- The Rivers state governor also blamed electoral violence on President Buhari's refusal to assent the amended Electoral Act

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called for the establishment of state police to fight insecurity in the country.

The Nation reports that Wike said this on Wednesday, August 28, when the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Agnes Callamard, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers state governor said the creation of state police would help address the current insecurity challenges the country is facing while stressing that the present security structure makes it difficult for the federal police to respond quickly to security challenges.

“We believe that there should be state police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has federal, state and local police.

"Each of them has their responsibilities. In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the commissioner of police will first report to the inspector general of police, before taking any action,” Wike said.

He lamented that Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which his government established to support security agencies with information was frustrated for political reasons.

He said: “We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with information, but it was politicised by the federal government when they sent the army to ensure that it did not come to fruition.

“If the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was allowed, probably we would have solved part of the security problems."

The Rivers state governor also blamed electoral violence on President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to assent the amended Electoral Act.

He accused the Nigerian Army of perpetuating violence during the 2019 elections, alleging that negative several embassies were shocked by the actions of the Nigerian soldiers.

In her remarks, Callamard said she is interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by state and non-state actors, urging the Rivers state governor to share relevant "information on killings by the state and non-state actors."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the minister of police affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said the federal government was committed to tackling insecurity in the country.

Dingyadi promised to work closely with other security agencies to enhance service delivery; stating that the re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs was a pointer to government’s strategy.

The minister assured police officers that they will be motivated accordingly.

