Home | News | General | Breaking: Governor Lalong sacks SSG, makes new appointment

- Governor Simon Lalong appointed Professor. Danladi Abok Atu as secretary to the state government

- The position was held by Richard Tokma who served in an acting capacity

- The governor also appointed Noel Donjur as his chief of staff

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of Professor. Danladi Abok Atu as the secretary to the state government and Noel Donjur as his chief of staff.

The governor sacked Richard Tokma who was the acting secretary to the state government on Thursday, August 29.

The appointments were announced in a statement by Dr Simon Macham, director of press and public affairs to the governor, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Until his appointment, Professor Atu was the director, institute for peace and social rehabilitation, University of Abuja.

Donjur, the new chief of staff, is a former commissioner for Works in the state and presently a member of the Plateau State Economic Council.

According to the statement, both appointments take immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong of Plateau advised Pauline Tallen, the minister of women affairs, to avoid listening to gossips from people that had no good intentions for the state.

“You should not listen to gossip from people who don’t mean well for Plateau. There are people who would sow seeds of discord between me and the minister for their selfish gains. Don’t listen to them,” Lalong said on Wednesday, August 22, in Abuja.

He spoke at a post-inauguration dinner organised to honour Tallen, the northcentral state’s representative in the federal executive council, who was inaugurated as women affairs minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong promised to work with Tallen and members of the National Assembly from the state for the progress of Plateau.

The governor, who congratulated Tallen on her appointment, said that Plateau would be better for it if they worked together.

Lalong declared that he had nothing against Tallen, saying that he would always respect President Buhari’s discretion in appointing her as minister.

