Nigerian students make nation proud, win 2 premium gold medals in the US, defeat others

- Some Nigerian students have made the nation proud by winning two gold medals at the 2019 Students for the Advancement Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition

- The first group won for their project called the Marist Air Quality Monitor which detects harmful substances in the environment and trigger an alarm

- The second set of students got gold for the innovative project named Smart Irrigation System (IrrigateX) which will go a long in helping agriculture

In the face of the bad publicity some citizens of the country are giving the nation, two groups of smart young Nigerian students have won gold medals at the 2019 Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition.

The project that won the firs group the coveted prize was called the Marist Air Quality Monitor, a problem-solving project that contributes to healthy living.

The young Nigerians competed rigorously for the prize with other students from different parts of the world as they presented their device that timely detects injurious environments.

Their device makes use of smart sensors, and a microprocessor to detect harmful particles and chemicals in a person’s environment and immediately send a warning signal to alert the individual, talk about a device that engender quality living.

Ramanus Ayeh, the coordinator of the group, said the project was aimed at promotion healthy living in Nigeria so that people can the quality air they need.

“The Marist-AQM is set to inspire positive change in Nigeria, across Africa and beyond as it provides an opportunity for healthier lives and promotes wellbeing for all at all ages. MARIST-AQM also provides much-needed air quality data to various stakeholders.

“My team and I had the opportunity to showcase our project and defend our country.We did great and won a Gold medal for our project and we are all happy. The experience is worth reliving and I am glad to have partaken in it,” the coordinator said.

The other set of Nigerian kids got a gold medial for a very innovative irrigation system called Smart Irrigation System (IrrigateX), which will go a long way in helping agriculture in the country.

The competition held in California between Thursday, August 8, and Monday, August 12, and participants from China, Canada, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Vietnam, to mention a few.

