Home | News | General | Football fans confused after artist sketches Ronaldo looking like Dybala (photo)

- An artist’s sketch of football star Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral via social media

- Although the image has received 12,000 likes, many social media users were confused by the portrait

- Numerous people commented that the sketch looked like a cross between Ronaldo and Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala

An artist’s drawing of football icon and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has gone viral via social media, but it might be for the wrong reasons.

Twitter user with the handle @classmonitor19 shared the image earlier this month and requested support from fellow tweeps.

Incredibly, the post received more than 12,000 likes, but it’s become clear that not everyone is impressed by the drawing.

PAY ATTENTION: Place your bet and get the chance to win big on 1xbet

At first glance, the sketch strongly resembles the great footballer, but many have made an interesting observation.

According to a number of tweeps, the bottom portion of the face seems to resemble Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus, Paulo Dybala.

Nigerians react as Mike Bamiloye says a man with a beautiful wife who cannot pray is endangered

Legit.ng gathers some of the hilarious reactions that trailed the sketch of the Juve star.

Jay_Jay (@Tunde_trapkvng) commented: “That’s not Ronaldos mouth it’s more like Dybala.”

CAMPEONES 6 TIMES (@LivDelD) said, “Cristiano Dybala.”

ÖZ (@GEoRge_Afc_4) added: “If @Cristiano and @PauDybala_JR had a son.”

KabeloWaka (@kabeloWaka2) commented: “Hair is always the hardest thing to execute well cuz it requires you to display texture, flow and even movement of it in a drawing or painting. You nailed it effortless well! WOW ! WHAT AN AMAZING GIFT.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has divulged to the the public of her love life with the football superstar.

The power couple first met in Spain three years ago, in what Georgina believes was love at first sight.

Discover more about Maraji's post that set social media ablaze

Wait a minute! Do you like to predict and win?

You have that opportunity now to place your bet in one of the fastest rising bookmakers in Nigeria - 1xbet

Click here to place your bet and get the chance to win big. Hurry now!

We'll not beg Victor Moses to return to Super Eagles - Gernot Rohr | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...