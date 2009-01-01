Home | News | General | I earn only N650,000 monthly - Governor Makinde

- The governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his readiness to improve the welfare of civil servants in the state

- Makinde also said that contrary to his expectation before assuming office, his salary is only N650, 000, which is below $2,000

- The governor went on to say that his administration will reduce the temptation to commit financial crimes among civil servants

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, has resolved to improve salaries of civil servants in the state as way to discourage corruption.

Saying that in his administration it will not be business as usual, Makinde stated that he will do his utmost to reduce the tendency to commit financial crimes among civil servant by seeing to their welfare.

He said this during his address to the newly sworn-in commissioners in Oyo who he urged to key into his vision of massive development for the state.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

The governor also said that contrary to his expectation before assuming office, his present salary is only N650, 000, which is below $2,000.

Makinde said: “I actually thought my salary was going to be like N3 or N4 million monthly, but when I came in, I discovered that my salary is only N650, 000 monthly, which is less than $2,000. And then, I have a budget of over $500 million."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Makinde on Monday, July 15, made public his campaign promise to publicly declare his assets.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the governor, who visited the state office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan to receive a copy of the asset declaration form, said that his decision to make the assets public was in fulfillment of a personal promise he made during the elections.

PDP back Governor Makinde to probe Ajimobi’s administration over missing vehicles, debt claim

