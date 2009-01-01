Home | News | General | I am not aware of plot by APC governors against Oshiomhole - Ganduje

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has claimed ignorance on the alleged plot by governors on the platform of the APC to oust the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole

- The governor, who says he will never be a party to such plot, says he is not aware of it

- Governor Ganduje also faults call for revolution by a section of Nigerian youths

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said that he is not aware of alleged plot by governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Guardian reports that Ganduje faulted the notion held in certain quarters that the APC governors were ganging up against Oshiomhole.

Legit.ng gathers that the Kano state governor said he would never be party to such plot.

He said: "I am not aware of governors working against the national leadership of the APC. I have not heard of any such thing. So, I have not heard of any gang up against the national leadership and if it exists, I’m not aware of it and I’m not a party to it.”

Reacting to the recent call for revolution by a section of Nigerian youths, Ganduje said it was the handiwork of the opposition.

The governor said: “This is unconstitutional and it is the creation of the opposition to some extent and those tribalists, especially when you consider what happened to the former Deputy Senate President in Germany. So, it is in the imagination of all those who want to destabilise Nigeria. It is also the handiwork of those religious extremists like Sheik El-Zakzaky people.

“If you know what happened in Iraq, you will discover that it is all about revolution. But in Nigeria, we have elected a government; we have a constitution; we have a legislature and if you want to change the government, you go through the constitution.

"That is the most agreed change of government in all countries of the world. So, the call for revolution should not be taken lightly. Those involved should be taken to court and treated according to the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said his party would continue as Nigeria's ruling party even after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's second term in 2023.

Oshiomhole made this known at a meeting in Abuja with APC governors on Friday, August 23.

The APC chairman also called for unity among party members to move the party and the country forward.

