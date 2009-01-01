Home | News | General | Medicine after death - Nigerians lambaste FG following reduction of visa charges for US citizens

- Nigerians have reacted harshly to the federal govt’s decision to reduce visa charges payable by US citizens

- Reacting on Twitter, some individuals referred to the development as "medicine after death"

- Others lambasted the govt for being clueless, stating that the reduction came too late

The federal government’s decision to reduce visa charges payable by US citizens has been met with harsh reactions by citizens.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had announced that the government had approved the reduction, in line with the reciprocity policy.

The government had made the development public in a tweet posted on Wednesday, August 28.

The government tweeted:

Social media users, however, reacted harshly to the announcement, with some referring to the move as being too late.

See some tweets below:

One social media user, however, commended the government for the move:

Leave CBN alone - Moghalu tells Buhari over directive on food importation

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government on Tuesday, August 27, announced a new visa fee for non-immigrant Nigerians planning to travel to the country.

The US, in a statement released on its Nigerian embassy website, said Nigerians will be required to pay a visa issuance fee or reciprocity fee for all non-immigrant sunder the B, F, H1B, I, L, and R classifications.

The fee, the US said, will be charged in addition to the non-immigrant visa application fee, also known as the MRV fee.

