Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins UEFA prestigious prize

- Alisson Becker wins UEFA best goalkeeper award

- The Brazilian goaltender helped Liverpool win Champions League last season

- Alisson beat Hugo Lloris and Ter Stergen to win the prestigious award

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been crowned UEFA best goalkeeper of the year after helping his club win their sixth Champions League title last season.

The Brazilian shot stopper kept six clean sheets in 13 appearances to beat Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen and Spurs Hugo Lloris to the prestigious award.

Alisson joined the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 in the then world record fee for keepers valued at around €63 million.

He won the Premier League golden glove after his first year season at Anfield but his brilliance was unable to help the Red win the EPL title.

Atletico Madrid shot stopper Jan Oblak (36 points) and Ajax's star Andre Onana (28 points) completed the top five listed for the award.

Others who made the top 10 were Ederson (Manchester City 20 points), Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic (3 points), Juventus shot stopper Wojciech Szczesny (2 points) and Manchester United's David de Gea (2 points).

