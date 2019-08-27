Home | News | General | Enjoy the highlife beats of Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie

The famous Nigerian highlife duo is here with a fantastic brand-new single. Welcome Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie that has all chances of becoming your long-time favourite.

[embedded content]

The single is an excellent collabo with a famous crooner Humble Smith who also participated in the recording of the duo’s freshly released extended play titled ‘Level Up’.

Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie song description

Released : 27 August 2019

: 27 August 2019 Format : audio

: audio Genre : highlife

: highlife Length : 4:26

: 4:26 Label: Indie Recordings

The new hit is one of the three singles that make up the very first duo’s extended play ‘Level Up’. It is interesting and somewhat unusual, but you will definitely love the way the beats entwine with the singers’ voices.

Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie reviews and comments

The charming song is collecting expressions of excitement, love, and adoration in the comments section under the YouTube audio slide:

Susumila - Warembo will melt your heart

Ramson Boy: Shout out from Atlanta Georgia USA

Victor Onuorah: Humble Smith killed it... sweet song

dorliz umeh: Level up, this is killing

Chibueze Blessing: Good song carry go God blessing over you more songs

Nwachukwu Donatus: that's very nice song

Henry James: Proudly Igbo sons

The Instagram audience shares similar emotions:

onuoharose14: Downloaded already and I love it #igbototheworld

double.dnoni: Nice move boss

ifeycassie: Cool

iamyungbaba: Fire jam

mimiibeh: Wow.. this one na hit already

chukwumachidiebere: What a banger

ifeanyiwinnie: Always giving us the best

nwabukingbright: Nice one

aj__king1: Hit

Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie download

Image: instagram.com, @umuobiligboglobal

Source: UGC

If you already want this song on your playlist, you are welcome to download it from a reliable source. Check out the whole ‘Level Up’ (EP) and each of its tracks here:

Destiny Boy - Time Is Money: This amazing song will make your day

So, how did you like the new banger from Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie? Kindly share every thought of yours in the comments section. Do not forget to let your friends know about the release and share this article with them.

READ ALSO:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...