Enjoy the highlife beats of Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie
The famous Nigerian highlife duo is here with a fantastic brand-new single. Welcome Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie that has all chances of becoming your long-time favourite.
The single is an excellent collabo with a famous crooner Humble Smith who also participated in the recording of the duo’s freshly released extended play titled ‘Level Up’.
Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie song description
- Released: 27 August 2019
- Format: audio
- Genre: highlife
- Length: 4:26
- Label: Indie Recordings
The new hit is one of the three singles that make up the very first duo’s extended play ‘Level Up’. It is interesting and somewhat unusual, but you will definitely love the way the beats entwine with the singers’ voices.
Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie reviews and comments
The charming song is collecting expressions of excitement, love, and adoration in the comments section under the YouTube audio slide:
- Ramson Boy: Shout out from Atlanta Georgia USA
- Victor Onuorah: Humble Smith killed it... sweet song
- dorliz umeh: Level up, this is killing
- Chibueze Blessing: Good song carry go God blessing over you more songs
- Nwachukwu Donatus: that's very nice song
- Henry James: Proudly Igbo sons
The Instagram audience shares similar emotions:
- onuoharose14: Downloaded already and I love it #igbototheworld
- double.dnoni: Nice move boss
- ifeycassie: Cool
- iamyungbaba: Fire jam
- mimiibeh: Wow.. this one na hit already
- chukwumachidiebere: What a banger
- ifeanyiwinnie: Always giving us the best
- nwabukingbright: Nice one
- aj__king1: Hit
Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie download
If you already want this song on your playlist, you are welcome to download it from a reliable source. Check out the whole ‘Level Up’ (EP) and each of its tracks here:
So, how did you like the new banger from Umu Obiligbo – Nwalie? Kindly share every thought of yours in the comments section. Do not forget to let your friends know about the release and share this article with them.
