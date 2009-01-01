Home | News | General | How Man United could line up against Southampton without 2 key players

- Southampton vs Man United will lock horns in their next Premier League clash

- The Red Devils will be looking to win the match to get their campaign back on track

- They currently sit fifth on the log after collecting just four points from three matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is staring at a major squad selection headache ahead of Man United's tricky trip to Southampton on Saturday, September 31.

Man United will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend at Old Trafford.

The defeat left the Red Devils sitting fifth on the log, having collected just four points after week three fixtures.

Solskjaer will now have to regroup his troops in a mission to cart away all the three points at St. Mary's.

However, the Norwegian has a number of selection dilemmas before the encounter owing to Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw's injuries.

The pair was forced out in United's defeat to Palace, with Shaw limping off with a suspected hamstring injury.

As such, Ashley Young could be drawn in to replace the Englishman in the left-back position alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right against the Saints.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof look set to take charge at the heart of defence, with David de Gea starting in goal.

Predicted Man Utd line up against Southampton without injured to Martial and Shaw. Photo: Buildlineup.com

Source: UGC

In midfield, Scott McTominay should keep his place alongside Paul Pogba, but question marks linger over who should take the No 10 spot.

Jesse Lingard has played in the role since the start of the season, but could lose the spot to Juan Mata after parading lackluster performances.

With Martial a doubt for the trip to the south coast, highly-rated youngster Mason Greenwood could be handed his first start as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James provide support on either flank.

[embedded content]

