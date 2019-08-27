Home | News | General | Umu Obiligbo - I Pray will end up in your playlist

One of the most popular new school highlife music duos is Umu Obiligbo. It is made up of Akunwafor Jnr and Okpuozor. The duo just released a new joint project in their latest EP titled ‘Level Up’. The track Umu Obiligbo - I Pray comes after the release of the banger ‘Culture’ featuring Phyno and Flavour.

[embedded content]

It is a fantastic song for any individual who seems to be losing hope and one that is seeking success in their life. The official audio of Umu Obiligbo - I Pray has been released and the joy being portrayed by fans of this duo is remarkable. It is one of the most emotional and influential tracks of 2019. The lyrics contain a strong message that has prompted so many people to download Umu Obiligbo - I Pray.

Umu Obiligbo - I Pray description

Date audio was published on YouTube : August 27, 2019

: August 27, 2019 Format: mp3

mp3 Length: 5:04 min

5:04 min Producer: Jay Nunny

It is a powerful song with a clear message about prayer both in English and the native language of the duo (Igbo).

Umu Obiligbo - I Pray reactions and comments





Akunwafor Jnr and Okpuozor have done it again in this signature tune. They have impressed their fans with the lyrics. Fans are loving the vibe of this song, the length since it is appealing, and most significantly, the message. It motivates people to wait patiently for their time and blessings. Most fans are happy about this motivating track and have left multiple reviews and comments, some of which include:

ROUTLEDGE DINHO: Never give up, ur tym is coming . Hit my like if u believe man no be God.

Ogonna Olivia: Awesome

Chidi Godwin: My good people, God have bless you, am waiting for mine, nice one bro.

Henry James: Just always remember that we the Igbo are the light of Africa and the world as a whole

Kester King: Cool jam

ROUTLEDGE DINHO: Nice music umu obiligbo ♥♥♥frm

Sergius Bobby: Massive .....thank God --man no be God....❤

Prettycool Precious: Cooling off my head with this nice music....level up

Wisdom King: Nice one ma brodas. if u belive dis is de best song of de year like ma post

Mummy Sophia Mummy Sophia: I love this song so much ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Sammijee Sammijee: I pray to God almighty to come for our rescue

Umu Obiligbo - I Pray download





The song is already available for download:

What is your opinion on the trending audio Umu Obiligbo - I Pray? Do you think it is a hit? Will it be the 2019 most powerful song? Let us know what you think by sharing your opinions with us in the comments section below.

