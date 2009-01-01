Home | News | General | Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan breaks long-standing 20 year record

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria's track and field queen, has set a new record at the ongoing African Games staging in Rabat, Morocco.

She ran a time of 12.68 secs in the 100m Hurdles event to break Gloria Alozie's time of 12.74 secs at the 1999 edition of the championship.

The 2018 Commonwealth and African champion however told Premium Times that she was excited to have emerged victorious at the end of the race.

Although, she admitted that it was not easy achieving the feat adding saying 'it was a kind of rough race for me.'

"I am happy I won the race which is the most important thing, but it was a kind of rough race for me," she said.

The 22-year-old athlete has now shifted focus to Diamond League finals event, as she will not take part of the relay race. Amusan also has a couple of events before she participates in Zurich.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Nwanaga won gold medal after throwing a distance of 55.88m in the women’s Javelin event.

Apart from that, a few other Nigerians won medals to increase the country’s tally on the table in Morocco.

Favor Ofili beat her personal best of of 51.90secs with a new 51.68secs, to win the 400m silver medal also on Wednesday.

Chidi Okezie also made it to the podium in the men’s 400m but his time was not good enough to seal his berth in Doha. Oko-Uokha Caroline Eduji also got a hat trick of silver medals in the weightlifting for Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raymond Ekevwo has become the fastest man in the 100metres event at the ongoing All African Games in Morocco after clocking a time of 9.96seconds.

It is the first time in 12 years that a Nigerian male sprinter will win gold in the 100meters at an All African Games event.

Deji Fasuba last won the gold for Nigeria in the 2007 edition of the games and the African-record holder.

