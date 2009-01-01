Home | News | General | Rohr hands midfielder 1st call up as Ndidi's replacement ahead of Nigeria's friendly against Ukraine

Ukraine vs Nigeria will take centre stage next month and ahead of the clash, POAK midfielder Anderson Esiti is in line to make his debut for the Super Eagles in the international friendly.

The combative midfielder has been called up to replace injured Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi who is currently nursing an hamstring injury.

Esiti was part of the PAOK side that was knocked out in the Champions League qualification stage by last season's semi finalists Ajax.

Lokomotiv Moscow star Brian Idowu has also been recalled into the squad after the missing out in the AFCON 2019 team that won bronze in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr will now travel to Kiev with 24 players to execute the international friendly against the Eastern European nation that will be played on Tuesday, September 10.

The three-time African champions will for the first time assemble after their impressive AFCON outing in June.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Shakiru Adegoke has been reportedly handed an invitation by the Nigeria Football Federation to play for the Golden Eaglets.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the Chelsea young goalkeeper received an official invitation to wear the green and white colours of his native home.

