Kirani AYAT - Mariama ft. Sarkodie: The new love jam that will melt your heart

Kirani AYAT – Mariama is a new tune by the talented Ghanaian musician featuring renowned rapper Sarkodie. The powerful jam produced by KaySo has all it takes to brighten up your day. You should consider adding it in your playlist to enjoy the new track.

[embedded content]

The collaboration of Kirani Ayati and Sarkodie is fantastic. As you listen to the new tune, you will agree that both artists have unique talents. The year 2019 has been a good year for the Ghanaian artist in terms of dishing out his contents. In addition to the new song, Ayati has also released great pieces this year including the recent EP, 'Her Vibe Is Right' on 10 April 2019 that housed six tracks. Some of the songs on the EP are For You featuring Efya, Sarauniya featuring Joe Boy, and Honey featuring Magnom and Camidoh.

Kirani AYAT - Mariama description

The love song has cool vibes that will touch and melt your heart. Add that to the great lyrics enriched by the talented voices in the song, and you get a masterpiece which you cannot resist. You will love every bit of the jam.

Kirani AYAT - Mariama reviews and comments

The song has attracted several comments and criticisms from fans across the world. Some praise the single and cannot wait for the official video song, while others present their unmet expectations and disappointment with the final output. Well, here are some of the comments by fans about the jam on YouTube:

Mystikal: Haha I was wondering if Sark can kill this beat but damn he killed and finished it Ayat thanks for this banger.

Fatahi Abdulai: I LIKED it before I even listened. Cuz I know AYAT always be doing the most and giving us faaaya!!!!!!

Kassim Tijani: Whoa.sark xAyat this crazy Sark kill the rap with the hausa like it was nothing.

daniel ankomah: Music for the soul and heart. Sark we love u.

Georgia Escobar: Damn this song is my new jam...damn!!! Can't wait for the video!! Sarkodie is just vintage..wow!!

Abdul Basit: I'm here for KingSark and some good music. ❤

Dapaah Frankyaw: King Sark again??? Eiiii u r not human u make rap look so easy.

emmanuel moless: This song is fire.. Get us the video pls.

Manuel Yeboah: This one needs strong promo.

Sumaila Gyan: Sark will like to blow my mind always.

Nuhu Adam: Sark defines rap... The MIC is the measure...

Kirani AYAT – Mariama download

You can access the song on many sites and stream it or even download to listen later at your convenience. Follow the links below to direct you to where you can enjoy the new jam:

Tell us what you think about Kirani AYAT – Mariama and the collaboration of the two artists. Has the song met your expectations? Remember to share the article with friends and stay tuned for more releases including the official video of the jam.

