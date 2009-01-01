Home | News | General | FG calls on NURTW for support in tackling insecurity

- The federal government said it was partnering with NURTW to fight insecurity

- Lai Mohammed said the union can help by providing timely information to security operatives

- The minister applauded the union for its faith in the country

The federal government has called on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for support in fighting insecurity particularly on the highways.

Lai Mohammed who is the minister of information and culture made this call in Abuja on Thursday, August 29.

In a statement by Segun Adeyemi who is the special adviser to the minister, Mohammed was quoted as saying the union can help with fighting insecurity by providing timely information.

He said: “Let me use this important occasion to once again call on you to support this government as it evolves innovative measures to tackle the challenge of insecurity on our roads.

''The Union can specifically support the government in the fight against insecurity by providing timely information to the security agencies, particularly on all the black spots on the nation’s highways. Whether on intra or inter-state journey, your members crisscross the length and breadth of this vast nation and, collectively, have great access to information that can help to make our roads safer.

“As government continues to frontally tackle the menace of insecurity, it is incumbent on all of us to collaborate in order to address the kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity on our roads.”

The minister commended the organization for its abiding faith in the country as it has persevered against all odds.

“The security agencies are adopting creative ways, including the deployment of technology, to stem the tide of insecurity on the highways. The government is also investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently. As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructural development than the Buhari Administration. As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country's 36 states and the federal capital territory,.

He said the “setting up of the $650 million Presidential Infrastructure Fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, East-West Road, Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Mambilla Hydro-electric Project.

“There is no better demonstration of President Buhari’s commitment to deliver on critical infrastructure across the country.”

Mohammed also tasked members of the NURTW to always ensure the safety of their passengers by obeying all traffic rules and regulations.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the minister of police affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said the federal government was committed to tackling insecurity in the country.

Dingyadi promised to work closely with other security agencies to enhance service delivery; stating that the re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs was a pointer to government’s strategy.

The minister assured police officers that they will be motivated accordingly.

