Canadian man who played same numbers in lottery for 20 years wins N22 billion

For many people, waking up to the realization that you have just received some extra millions in your bank account would send them into a frenzy and dismay, to an extent you would want to go MIA.

Well, one Canadian man who has been playing lottery for almost thirty years now, was in the same state when Lotto Max jackpot announced he was the winner of not millions but billions.

Bon Truong of Edmonton, Canada could not believe he had won $60, 000, 002 and for 10 months, he did not claim his prize as he felt overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win. Photo: CNN

Bon Truong of Edmonton, Canada could not believe he had won $60, 000, 002 (N22 billion) and for 10 months, he did not claim his prize as he felt overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win.

"I started to think about what this win would mean for my family," he said.

"I realized it was going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes," he added.

According to Truong he used the winning numbers; 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and the bonus number 45 which he claimed were combination of important dates and family birthdays for nearly 30 years.

As soon as he saw the winning numbers, he went to the store and had the clerk print them, just to be certain, he then took the numbers home and double checked them for hours.

When he first called his wife with the news, he did not tell her that he had won the big prize. He said he kept it a secret because he had a lot of thinking to do.

Truong said he has come up with a few ideas over the last few months, including paying off all of his bills, buying his family a new home, saving for their future, and a vacation in the works.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I am going to be able to pay off everything!’ and I was happy just to do that. We are also going to buy a new home and put away for our future," he said.

“After those big, main things, I would like to take my family on a holiday. I am not sure where just yet; I think we will try to go everywhere!” he added.

The report further showed Truong had purchased the ticket on Oct. 26, 2018, and had he not revealed himself within a year of the draw date, the ticket and the prize would have expired.

Lovely!

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a lottery winner in Jamaica turned up in a mask to claim his N58 billion prize to avoid recognition from friends and family members.

The winner identified as A. Campbell was spotted wearing a disguise mask from a popular movie, Scream.

According to Distractify, the man had decided to show up in such way so as to remain anonymous to some of his family members and relatives who he did not want to share the money with.

