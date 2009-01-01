Home | News | General | Army establishes super camp in Niger state over insecurity

The Nigerian Army has established a “Super Camp” in Kotonkoro in Mariga local government area of Niger to tackle kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the area.

Brig.-Gen. Gideon Ajetonmobi, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, disclosed this while conducting the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, round the Super Camp, during a courtesy visit.

According to a statement by the SSG’s information officer, Lawal Tanko, on Thursday, August 29, the brigade commander said the establishment of the camp was to create military presence in the locality.

The brigade commander said the military presence was aimed at addressing insecurity bedeviling the area and some parts of the state.

He said that the establishment of the military camp became necessary as the state shared common boundaries with Zamfara and Kebbi.

According to him, the camp will bring about the much desired solution to the migration of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring states to Niger.

Ajetonmobi told the SSG that the camp which was situated on a 700 by 700 metres of land, with about 200 soldiers was battle-ready to confront criminal elements.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state called for the establishment of state police to fight insecurity in the country.

Wike said this on Wednesday, August 28, when the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Agnes Callamard, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

