2019/2020 UEFA Champions League draw (FULL DRAW)
The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League have been conducted today.
Holders Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.
Last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur, are in Group B along with Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.
Group A has Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray
FULL DRAW:
Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group B: Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade
Group C: Manchester City, Shaktar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk
Group F: Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague
Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille
