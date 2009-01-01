Home | News | General | 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League draw (FULL DRAW)
Virgil Van Dijk defeats Messi, Ronaldo to win UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
BREAKING: Gov Bello wins Kogi APC gov primary

2019/2020 UEFA Champions League draw (FULL DRAW)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 4 minutes ago
The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League have been conducted today.


Holders Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.

Last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur, are in Group B along with Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Group A has Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray

FULL DRAW:


Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Manchester City, Shaktar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague

Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Loading...
