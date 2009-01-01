BREAKING: Gov Bello wins Kogi APC gov primary
- 12 hours 7 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kogi.
He won the APC primary with 3,127 with a landslide.
Counting is ongoing at the collation centre
Details shortly…
