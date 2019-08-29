Presidency apologises, deletes tweet over misleading information on rescued ABU Zaria students





Nigeria’s Presidency has deleted an earlier tweet it published regarding the rescue of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Monday.





Bashir Ahmed, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammdu Buhari, had yesterday tweeted that, “The Kaduna State police command has rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway”.





Replying Bashir, Mr Sadiq Ango, a social media user and relative to one of the kidnapped victims quashed his claim, noting that it took the family members forty-eight hours to negotiate the release of the abducted students.

His words, “Lies,” he said in reply to the tweet. “It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved”.





In view of that, Bashir went back to his handle, deleted the tweet and apologized to Nigerians.





His words, “I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that led to their release. Got the info first from NAN, minutes later some newspapers carried it, too bad. Police was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.”





